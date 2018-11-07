‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ’s Return Shocks His Family, Abigail Outsmarts Gabi

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that the drama is still on an upswing in Salem and that many lives are currently being turned upside down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, news of EJ DiMera’s return is going to start running through Salem, and it is bound to shock a lot of the town’s residents. However, it seems that one person will be completely stunned to find out that EJ is still alive, and that is his half-brother Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

Stefan is currently running the show when it comes to the DiMera family’s business and finances. He’s pushed Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) out of the way, and now he may be worried when he hears that EJ is alive. Of course, EJ is in no shape to take over the family business or fortune. However, Stefan has already battled one brother, and he may not be happy upon learning that he could have another sibling rivalry on his hands in the future.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is shocked to learn that EJ has gone missing. She has only just gotten her beloved husband back, and now he’s been taken. While viewers know that EJ’s mother Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) is to blame for his absence, Sami will be frantic as she searches for the father of her children.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have an awkward run-in with Susan. It seems that the two men could grow suspicious of Susan when she begins to exhibit some unusual behavior, or at least more unusual than her normal behavior.

Who is the mystery man? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/iT7gbXJk8p — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 28, 2018

Days of our Lives viewers will also see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) become furious when she learns that Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) has outsmarted her.

Gabi has been doing her best to ruin Abby’s life as a way to get revenge for everything Abigail did to her while she was suffering from a split personality disorder, such as framing her for murder and sending her to prison.

Gabi had hoped to convince Abby’s husband Chad to have her committed to the mental hospital, but Abigail turned the tables by ending her marriage to Chad and quickly marrying his brother Stefan, who refused to allow his wife to be committed to any mental facility.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.