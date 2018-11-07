Farrah Abraham Roasted By Drita D’Avanzo & ‘Hoopz’ Alexander For Backing Out Of Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham may have backed out of her celebrity boxing match with Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, but she’s still getting verbally punched by the former Flavor of Love star, as well as her old enemy, Drita D’Avanzo.

According to a Nov. 7 report by TMZ, both Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander and Drita D’Avanzo are calling out Farrah Abraham for quitting the celebrity boxing match she was supposed to take place in this weekend.

Farrah revealed that she dropped out of the match earlier this week because she believed the fight’s promoters were not living up to their end of the contract, which included booking flights and hotel rooms for her large entourage to come and watch the match.

Now, Drita, who was set to referee the fight between Farrah and “Hoopz,” says that Abraham backed out for only one reason, and that is because she was simply scared of being in the ring with both she and Alexander.

“This was gonna be a scene and a half, and I wanted to be close up, and I really, truly wanted to witness her get folded in half by ‘Hoopz’. If she got knocked out I was celebrating. I was gonna do a dance and everything,” Drita stated, obviously throwing her support toward “Hoopz.”

“Farrah has her own reasons. This is what she does. That’s her history. I don’t know truly inside, because she would probably never come out and say she was scared. She just happens to come out the victim every single time. I’m a person of my word, so this fight is happening regardless,” Alexander said of Abraham quitting the fight, adding that it’s “shady” timing on the former Teen Mom OG star’s part.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham defended her decision to quit the celebrity boxing match, saying that she had fulfilled her end of the bargain, but that the promoters were not doing the same thing.

Farrah claimed that she was lied to and then had her career threatened by the promoters. She will also likely be sued for breaking her contract.

Abraham currently has a lot on her plate. In addition to her issues with the boxing match, the reality star also recently took a plea deal on battery charges stemming from an arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the summer.

Farrah put in a guilty plea in order to avoid jail time and was given two years probation, as well as five days of community service for her actions at the hotel.

Farrah Abraham is also allegedly working on a brand-new reality show that would showcase her life as a working, single mother, who is also looking for love.