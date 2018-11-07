Donald Trump Says Media Figures That Don’t Properly Praise His Election Victories Are ‘Fake News’

'Just remember two words - FAKE NEWS!'

Donald Trump said on Wednesday morning that any media outlets or personalities that don’t give him or the Republicans credit for their midterm election victories are “FAKE NEWS,” Raw Story is reporting.

Following an election night that saw the opposition party – Democrats – take control of the House of Representatives as well as pick up a few key governorships, Trump took to Twitter to instead criticize the news media for not giving Republicans enough credit for how their night went.

“To any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words – FAKE NEWS!”

Just how good of a night Tuesday was for Republicans depends largely on your point of view. Democrats handily took control of the House of Representatives, having picked up enough seats to have a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, even not counting the races whose results are not already in. Republicans, for their part, retained control of the Senate, according to CNN – again even not counting those races whose results are not already in.

Across the 50 states, Democrats and Republicans seemed to be more-or-less evenly split in contested governor races. Still, Republicans lost a key ally in Wisconsin’s Scott Walker, who was soundly defeated by Democrat Tony Evers. (NOTE: As of this writing, that race has not been officially called, but by most accounts, Evers is projected to win.)

Scott Walker goes down: Democrat Tony Evers will become Wisconsin's next governor. Live results: https://t.co/lGnJsB9OUT pic.twitter.com/Xwp4w23W6y — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2018

For Trump, he spent much of Wednesday morning attacking Republicans who didn’t align themselves with him and lost their races as a consequence.

“Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!”

Trump is not alone in claiming that the 2018 midterm election was a victory for Trump and the Republicans. As Politico reports, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke to Fox And Friends on Wednesday morning, claiming that despite the Democrats taking control of the house, it was actually a win for Trump.

“Even though [Democrats] have won a few seats here and there, this president has made history yet again last night.”

She also said that Trump is looking forward to working with Democrats on such things as the opioid epidemic and immigration issues. Conway also said that Trump has, in the past, demonstrated a willingness to work “across the aisle.”