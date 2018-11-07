Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Neon Bodysuit For A Night Out In L.A.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday night after voting in the mid-term elections. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked chic as usual as she headed to dinner in Hollywood.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous curves as she was photographed by the paparazzi as she left her dinner date on Tuesday night.

Kim was spotted wearing a bright, neon yellow bodysuit that hugged her curves and showed off her ample cleavage. The mother-of-three paired her tight, bright bodysuit with an oversize white blazer, and a pair of white, loose fitting cargo pants.

Kardashian wore a full face of makeup, which included a smokey eye and a light pink gloss on her lips. Kim’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and worn in loose waves down her back. She didn’t wear any jewelry, or carry a handbag, but did accessorize the look by rocking a pair of clear, pointed toe heels.

Earlier in the day, the reality star had revealed via her Instagram account that she had gotten out to vote in the mid-term election, and then posted a photo of her son, Saint West, smiling, revealing that she voted for his future.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have another little one’s future to worry about very soon. Life & Style Magazine reports that rumors are flying that the famous couple are making plans to adopt a child from an orphanage in Armenia.

Sources claim that Kim would love to have a little boy that reminds her of her late father, Robert Kardashian, whose family was Armenian.

“They’ve been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks. Robert’s family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who who reminds her of him,” an insider revealed.

Kim and Kanye are already the parents of three children, North, Saint, and baby girl Chicago, who was born back in January. Although Kardashian carried both North and Saint naturally, doctors advised her against any more pregnancies, and she and her husband welcomed their youngest child via a surrogate.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!