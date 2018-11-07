Spice Girls Open Up About Reunion Tour & Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls are opening up about Posh Spice's absence from their upcoming reunion tour and the possibility of a new album.

The Spice Girls are opening up about their upcoming reunion tour and hitting the road without Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham. Per Entertainment Tonight, the girl group – made up of Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) – spoke out about what’s to come during an appearance on Heart Breakfast radio on November 7, and also addressed speculation about a possible new album.

When asked about Victoria’s decision not to head out on tour with her fellow bandmates when they appear at stadiums around the U.K. in 2019 by host Jamie Theakston, Mel C admitted that the group has found it “tough” that she won’t be appearing alongside them to complete the five-piece line-up.

“I think it is tough, because obviously, she’s a huge part of the band,” she said, while America’s Got Talent judge Mel B added, “she still is, she still is.”

Sporty Spice then continued, “We really support her and she’s really supporting us. And I think that’s a big part of our ethos.”

But don’t expect any new music from the foursome just because they’ve reunited for a tour. Despite Mel B claiming that they were all heading into the studio next week to work on a new album, the other girls clarified that she was in fact just “fibbing” when it came to a new album.

Rather than performing new hits for fans, Mel C confirmed that they’ll be doing all of the Spice Girls old hits for those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets to the reunion shows.

“Obviously we’re going to play all of our hits,” she said on the British radio show, noting that they’ve already got some “creative ideas” when it comes to the new tour.

The band, who shot to fame in the 1990s, confirmed earlier this week that they’ll officially be reuniting for a new tour after months of speculation about a reunion.

Though many fans were left disappointed that Victoria had decided not to take part in the upcoming string of shows, the mom of four did have a sweet message for her former bandmates while giving her blessing to continue on without her.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Beckham shared a message for the Spice Girls and fans on her Instagram page where she admitted that she knew her friends – who she referred to as “my girls” – would put on a great show.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” she captioned a new photo of Geri, Emma, Mel, and Mel.

“I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!,” Beckham then added.