Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning To Adopt Boy From Orphanage In Armenia, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly planning to expand their family again. However, they won’t use a surrogate this time as they did with baby daughter, Chicago. Instead, they’re reportedly making plans to adopt a baby from Armenia.

According to a recent report by Life & Style Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been talking to an orphanage in Armenia, where Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, has family.

Sources claim that Kim would love to adopt a little boy from the country, who would remind her so much of her late father, who tragically died back in 2003 after a short battle with cancer.

“They’ve been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks. Robert’s family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who who reminds her of him,” an insider revealed.

As many fans know, Kim and Kanye have been open when it comes to talking about expanding their family. While Kardashian has claimed to want no more than four children, West says he would love to have as many as seven kids with his wife.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kanye West was “harassing” her about having seven children. “He’s like, stuck on seven,” the reality star tells her gal pal, Larsa Pippen, in the clip.

In the past, Kim has stated that she would like to have one more child, but that she doesn’t think she would be able to handle more than four kids, especially since her career is important to her.

“My time is spread really thin, and I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kim previously stated in an interview.

During Kardashian and West’s recent trip to Uganda, the couple met with Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni. When asked about their lives and children, Kanye told the leader that although the couple only have three kids, he would love to have up to seven. “I would not like to have seven,” Kim replied.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.