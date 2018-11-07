‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Shares Concerning ‘Suicide’ Post On Twitter After Declaring She’s Quitting MTV

Amber Portwood is facing backlash after telling fans she's quitting 'Teen Mom OG.'

Amber Portwood shared a troublesome tweet with her fans and followers on Tuesday after claiming she was ready to quit Teen Mom OG one day prior.

Following claims of being put through hardships due to her ties to MTV, Portwood seemed to react to the backlash she received after announcing plans to leave the show.

“You guys are the reason people commit suicide,” Portwood wrote in a message shared on Twitter on November 6. “Words hurt and I’m such a sweet person and those parts are never really shown. I’ve only wanted to help children and teenagers not go through what I did including my daughter.”

Portwood then took aim at her Teen Mom OG producers, claiming those high up in the network are in charge of her storyline and use scenes to manipulate viewers into thinking of her a certain way. As one fan pointed out, the mother of two is frequently seen laying in bed or sitting on the couch, which has led many to believe she’s lazy and inactive in her kids’ lives.

“[It] makes my stomach turn,” Portwood said via Twitter of the way she’s edited.

According to Amber Portwood, she can’t really blame her fans and followers online for being mean to her over certain things seen on the show because they are simply reacting to what they see on Teen Mom OG.

“There’s higher people who chose to make sure I’m never truly heard for there own benefit. I’m to good for that,” she continued.

Amber Portwood continued on to her fans and followers on Twitter, seemingly confirming that because of MTV’s ongoing bad edits of her life, she was being forced to leave the show and regain control of the public’s view about her life.

“When people you trust with your life keep stabbing you in the back then it’s time for change because they will never change,” Portwood explained.

As fans of the series may recall, Portwood has threatened to quit the show before and even said she was leaving last year. However, despite her many issues with the network, she has yet to actually opt out of filming. That said, only time will tell when it comes to her potential exit at the end of the currently airing eighth season.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.