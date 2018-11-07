Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Fans By Showing Major PDA With Sister Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian might be breaking girl code by getting flirty with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, French Montana.

According to a Nov. 7 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and French Montana were recently spotted getting a bit handsy with one another and showing off some PDA while Khloe Kardashian is off in Cleveland with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and Montana were “all over each other” at a recent huge birthday bash for Diddy’s 49th birthday bash at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

“Kourtney and French were on each other. She was twerking on him, he had his hand on her waist and a** and was whispering in her ear all night,” the insider said.

In addition, the source goes on to say that Kardashian seemed to be loving all of the attention and got playful with Montana by flirting and hand feeding him food at the party.

“She was eating it up. She was smiling in his face and was hand feeding him hors d’oeuvres,” the insider stated, adding that Kourtney and French were getting extremely close throughout the night and looked like they “wanted to do some X-rated things.”

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana began dating in early 2014 after their mutual friend Diddy introduced them. The couple were hot and heavy for a while and then split in September 2014. However, they were back together by November of that year, but it didn’t last long, and the couple had called it quits for good in December.

Since that time, French has remained friends with the famous family, including Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the rapper and Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick are very close pals, and Scott has even worked with French in the past.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney has allegedly been feeling a bit jealous of Scott’s relationship with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia. While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too. She enjoyed traveling the world with Younes, they had a lot of fun together, and Kourtney misses that. Watching Scott and Sofia looking so happy together, having fun and traveling makes her a bit envious of their relationship. Kourtney misses having a lover and wants that again too,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Could the oldest Kardashian now be looking to make Scott Disick jealous by getting flirty with his close friend French Montana, and if so, will it have an impact on her relationship with her sister, Khloe Kardashian? Fans will seemingly be keeping a close eye on the situation as it plays out in the media.