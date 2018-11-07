Fans Flip Over Beto O’Rourke Dropping ‘F-Bomb’ During Concession Speech To Ted Cruz

Beto O’Rourke energized his supporters after a devastating loss to Ted Cruz in the Texas State Senate in quite the unorthodox way, by dropping an F-bomb on live television during his concession speech.

Unapologetic in his response, the whoops moment was aired live and uncensored on MSNBC.

“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people — not a dime from a single PAC, all people, all the time, in every single part of Texas,” he said to his cheering supporters. “All of you, showing the country how you do this.”

“I’m so f**king proud of you guys,” he said, and the crowd roared louder.

C-SPAN also aired the curse word uncensored.

People Magazine reported that MSNBC anchor Brian Williams apologized on behalf of his network, saying, “Sorry for the F-bomb. We have no control over what’s in the concession speeches.”

People noted that supporters of O’Rourke’s fans took this moment as the proof they need of “O’Rourke’s passion and authenticity — and a sure sign that he’ll run for president in 2020, despite his recent comments to the contrary.”

"Sorry about the F-bomb," Brian Williams says on MSNBC after Beto let loose an obscenity during his concession speech. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 7, 2018

The Democratic hopeful told MSNBC on November 5, “I will not be a candidate for president in 2020.”

I will vote for Beto in 2020 if, and only if, he drops 5 or 6 more F-bombs on live television — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 7, 2018

Beto's F-bomb basically his 2020 announcement ???? — The Impeachment PAC (@powertoimpeach) November 7, 2018

Twitter was ablaze with positive reaction to O’Rourke’s slip of the tongue, many calling it his call to arms that despite his remarks earlier in the week, he would indeed run for president in 2020.

ABC 13 in Houston reported that celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Olivia Wilde shared their support for the Texas representative after learning the results.

Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2018

After reports of the Democrats taking the House of Representatives, actor Josh Gad took to Twitter to show his support for O’Rourke, “Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and… #Beto2020.”

Supporters of O’Rourke made Twitter a hot spot with their reactions and began trending #Beto2020 to encourage him to run in the 2020 Presidential election.

On his official website, it explained that the man it seems the Democratic party is putting its hopes in for the future currently serves on the House Committees for Armed Services and Veterans Affairs.

His website also claims he has made it a priority to work across the aisle to secure bipartisan support for his legislation, build consensus and find common ground.

O’Rourke surprisingly stated that during his bid for state senate, he was not interested in an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

Newsweek reported that O’Rourke told a group gathered in a local Texas high school prior to the election, “I don’t think we’re interested [in an endorsement]. I am so grateful to him for his service, he’s going to go down as one of the greatest presidents. And yet, this [election] is on Texas.”