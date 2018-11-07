‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Dances In A Pool In A Strapless Bikini With Her Sisters

Melissa showed off her moves in the swimming pool while in Jamaica.

Melissa Gorga is giving her fans another glimpse at her family vacation to Jamaica while celebrating her mom’s 70th birthday. In a new video shared on Instagram this week, the Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star could be seen dancing around in a swimming pool with her two sisters and their mom while sporting a fun strapless bikini.

The video shared by the mom of three on the social media site showed herself and her two sisters Kim and Lysa dancing around in the water with their mom Donna as they all gathered in the Caribbean to celebrate her milestone birthday.

The group, who were all sporting their swimwear, bobbed up and down in the hotel pool while chanting “Birthday! Birthday! Birthday!” and repeatedly pointing at their mom.

Gorga, who will turn 40-years-old next year, opted to proudly show off her toned middle in her strapless multi-colored bikini which also featured a cut-out design across the chest.

Melissa, who is returning to RHONJ for the upcoming ninth season debuting on Bravo on November 7, shielded her eyes from the intense Jamaican sun in a baseball cap and also had her long brunette hair tied in a braid over her shoulder as she played around with her siblings.

“The Marcos are cray cray,” Gorga captioned the photo alongside a red heart emoji, referring to her maiden name. “It’s momma dukes bday! Me & my sistas are giving her a 70th to remember!”

While the group playfully danced around in their bikinis and bathing suits in the new video, this certainly isn’t the only glimpse Melissa has given her fans at her fun family vacation.

She’s been sharing various bikini snaps with her followers over the past few days as well as giving fans a look at how she and her family are spending their time in the Caribbean sun.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Melissa kicked things off by posting a picture of herself posing in a black bikini at the beach as she took a dip in the water.

After that, the Inquisitr reported that the reality star posted a snap with her husband in a hot pink bathing suit and short denim shorts, before then following up that swimsuit picture by posing with her son in a skimpy bikini.

Shortly after, she posted a video to Instagram of her daughter Antonia showing off her seriously impressive gymnastic moves on the beach as she performed multiple flips on the sand.

Earlier this week, Gorga – who is the sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice – opened up about the new season of RHONJ, which will mark her sixth consecutive season on the reality show after joining the cast during Season 3.

“I think I’ve changed a lot, just as a person… I’m just coming into my own, and I feel like just the way that [Joe Gorga] and I run our household has changed a lot over the past couple of years,” she shared with E! News. “It’s not easy, it’s really not easy… I feel like I’m just growing as a person and I think you’re going to see that on the show because I can’t even hide it.”

Adding that she and sister-in-law Teresa do have a few fights this season after years of on and off drama between the two, Melissa added, “I think the new season is a really, really good one… I am super excited about this season.”