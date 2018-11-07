Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Share Dream Dates As Fans Compare Their ‘DWTS’ Showmance To ‘The Bachelor’

The couple's recent 'Dancing With the Stars' package is being compared to a scene from the ABC dating show.

Dancing With the Stars has collided with The Bachelor—and not just because Grocery Store Joe is still in the competition. Instead, the ABC celebrity ballroom comp seems to be paying homage to the rose-filled reality show with its latest showmance.

On the most recent episode of Dancing with the Stars, pro dancer Alan Bersten finally admitted that he has romantic feelings for his celebrity partner, Alexis Ren. And he said it in a way straight out of The Bachelor’s playbook, using the long-running dating show’s signature line, “I really feel that I’m falling for you.”

Bersten’s confession came one week after the 21-year-old Instagram model announced she has fallen for the handsome pro dancer.

In a pre-taped segment that aired ahead of Alan and Alexis’ country-themed samba, Bersten opened up about his feelings for Ren during a horseback riding date. The pair shared their first kiss as ABC’s cameras rolled.

It’s no surprise that diehard Dancing With the Stars fans had plenty to say about the duo ‘s perfectly choreographed romance. Many fans feel the RenTen romance feels very forced, and that Bersten’s emotions, especially, seem unconvincing. You can see some of the skeptical social media reaction to Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren’s made-for-TV romance below.

Felt like watching the bachelor and not DWTS. I think Alan is playing along to avoid a bad thing. This "relationship" will end when he gets a new partner. Just too young. Don't put that crap on DWTS. We Want dancing! — Florida failed Miserably (@MyMillieGirl) November 6, 2018

Alan is falling for Alexis. Is this #DWTS or The Bachelor? — Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) November 6, 2018

Watching Alexis and Alan feels like an episode of the bachelor #DWTS — Sara SPOOKS ???? (@thesarasmiles) November 6, 2018

they did good and im glad they got two tens but please, stop w/ the romance storyline. i aint buying it and this is not the bachelor! #DWTS — Jess. | macgyver???? (@cumberfangirl) November 6, 2018

As fans buzz about their relationship, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten talked to Entertainment Tonight about their ideas for the perfect date. While they’ve already done the horseback riding thing and spent a day at Disneyland together, the couple didn’t seem to agree on what their dream date would be.

Ren played things low key, citing a night of Netflix as her go-to date idea, but Bersten wanted a little more.

“It depends on the mood,” the 24-year-old DWTS pro dancer said. “Sometimes I like to go to a nice restaurant, sometimes a movie. I’m adventurous, I like a lot of things.”

For now, the couple’s “dream dates” outside of the Dancing With the Stars ballroom are strictly about choreographing the next week’s dances and getting “coffee when we can,” per Ren. It sounds like the two can use a little help from Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss when it comes to planning a real dream date.

What they don’t need help with is their dancing. On Monday, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten made magic on the dance floor with a near-perfect samba as American Idol’s Lauren Alaina serenaded them from the stage. A country star singing during a solo dance? That does sound like a Bachelor dream date, after all!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.