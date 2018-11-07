Ariana Grande Tweets Heart-Wrenching Statement About Mac Miller As She Continues To Mourn Rapper’s Death

Ariana Grande has tweeted out a heart-wrenching message about her ex, the late Mac Miller, as she continues to mourn the loss of the young rapper. In response to a video her fans unearthed that showed Mac — real name Malcolm James McCormick — listening to a track from her latest album Sweetener, the 25-year-old said, “his voice and laugh. he is supposed to be here. thank u for finding this.”

The clip was from an Instagram Live Q&A session Mac had with his fans on August 9, just weeks before he passed away at the young age of 26. In it, the late rapper is responding to his fans’ questions while sitting in a car and listening to Ariana’s song “R.E.M.,” which was playing in the background. According to E! News, fans were quick to notice that Mac was actually vibing to the track a week before the album even dropped — and months after splitting from the pop princess.

Mac and Ari dated for almost two years before announcing they were breaking up in May this year. Only two months later, the “Dangerous Woman” singer revealed she was engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24, but the two called it quits last month after it was reported that Mac’s death took a severe blow to their relationship. Malcolm was found dead at his Los Angeles home on September 7, and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced this week that he died from a cocktail of drugs that included fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol and that it was considered an accident.

he is supposed to be here. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018

After the beloved musician died, Ariana was one of the many celebrities who took to social media to publicly mourn her loss.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do,” the singer said.

“you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Last week, Ariana dropped a new single titled “Thank U, Next,” in which she addressed her former relationships, naming four of her exes — Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson, and Mac Miller. In her mention of Mac, she sang, “Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”