Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of Son Saint Saying She Voted For Him And His Future

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram page late on Tuesday to explain why and for whom she voted.

In the photo, her son, 2-year-old Saint West, is pictured grinning from ear to ear as he holds a large covered cup with a straw in his hand. In the adorable snap, Saint is rocking his hair loose as his sweet curls fall around his head and ears. The boy is wearing comfortable clothes, namely a T-shirt and black pants, as he stands on a field of what appears to be grass or straw.

In the caption, Kim offered some explanation for her post as well as its timing.

“I voted today for my baby right here and his future!!!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrote underneath the black and white snap.

The 38-year-old reality star also posted a selfie on Instagram Stories showing her “I Voted” sticker after casting her ballot, as the Daily Mail has pointed out.

The post, which she shared with her jaw-dropping 120 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 2.2 million likes and more than 11,200 comments, with fans both thanking her for voting and gushing over Saint’s cuteness with comments like “So adorable!” and “Crazy how cute he is.”

However, some followers couldn’t help but bring up Kanye West’s recent shenanigans involving politics, particularly his support of President Donald Trump.

“Did his dad do the same and vote for his future as a black boy who would’ve been systematically oppressed if he wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth?” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “His Father’s political views are detrimental to his future. Hopefully, you got it right.”

As the Daily Mail noted, West, 41, met with Trump last month in the Oval Office where he hugged the president while wearing the Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hat. The 21-time Grammy winner then went on to share a long rant on a variety of issues via his Twitter later on.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West tweeted while showing the MAGA hat. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.”

West has since pledged to stay away from politics, as The New York Times reported, claiming he had been “used to spread messages I don’t believe in.”