Kym Herjavec’s Twins Look Tiny In Sweet Throwback Photo

Kym posted a throwback snap of her newborn babies for her mom's birthday.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Herjavec is sharing a throwback snap of her now 6-month-old babies in a sweet birthday message for her mom. Taking to Instagram this week, Kym shared the sweetest picture of her little twins when they were still newborns as she and her mom gave them a cuddle.

The snap shared by the dancer showed herself holding on to her daughter Haven, who was wearing a white onesie with a matching white bow on her head, while her mom cradled Hudson who was matching his sister in white.

Kym then shared a sweet message for her mom in the caption to accompany the adorable black and white family photo, wishing her a very happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mum,” the dancer wrote, with a celebration and cake emoji. “Hudson and Haven are the luckiest babies to have you as their Nanna.”

Herjavec then sweetly added, “We all love you so much” with a heart emoji.

Kym has shared a number of very sweet family photos on social media since she and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their twins into the world back in April, often posting snaps featuring her mom spending some quality time with her two grandchildren.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star – who hails from Australia – most recently shared a video of herself and her mom getting into the Halloween spirit with the babies as they all wore matching costumes.

Posting the video on her Instagram account, Kym and her mom were sporting matching panda onesies as they headed out on October 31.

Herjavec’s dog also got in on the action wearing a panda outfit, while Hudson and Haven were also both dressed as pandas as they were pushed along in their stroller by their mom.

“Happy Halloween” Kym captioned the clip.

Shortly after the couple – who met when they were paired up on Dancing with the Stars – confirmed last year that they were expecting their twins, marking Kym’s first children while Robert has three kids from a previous marriage, People reported that the dancer has always wanted to be a mom.

“Kym has wanted to be a mom for a long time,” a source told the site shortly after the exciting baby news was revealed, adding that the twosome are “both so happy” about becoming parents.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Herjavec echoed that sentiment following the birth of the twins in April as she gave Entertainment Tonight an insight into her new life as a mom and how much more respect she has for the moms of the world.

“Being a mom, I have such a different respect for moms now, it’s unbelievable,” she said back in June, just two months after giving birth to Hudson and Haven.

“You just realize how incredible women are, and we shouldn’t put too much pressure on ourselves because everyone’s different,” Herjavec continued, “and we’re all just doing the best we can!”