Meghan McCain’s Joyful Full-Circle Life Moment On Instagram Applauded By Fans

The View host Meghan McCain shared a full-circle moment in her life which set her on her path toward politics with two Instagram posts that allowed fans an inside look into her most unique life.

McCain first shared a black-and-white photo of her late father, Senator John McCain. In the pic, he is seen holding an infant Meghan as he placed his ballot in the Arizona polls.

In the caption, McCain tearfully said, “November 6, 1984 – my Dad Senator John McCain showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls. Today is my first Election Day of my life without you. I miss you so incredibly much today, Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went. Stay with me.”

In a striking second photo, The View host is then seen at the commentary table for ABC News alongside View panelist Abby Huntsman providing critical observations during the coverage of the midterm election results.

In the caption, McCain recalled the women’s 10 years of friendship, as well as the other notable moments in their lives, including “election nights, presidential races, wins, losses, marriage, kids, different cable networks, and now The View.”

She also noted in a Twitter post that election days are the “Super Bowl of politics” and that she had been waiting for her whole career to do live election night analysis on a national network.

I LOVE election days – the Super Bowl of politics. I hope everyone has a great day voting tomorrow and tunes in to watch us from 5pm-2am on @ABC. Been waiting my whole career to do live election night analysis on a national network. I miss you Dad and wish you were here to watch pic.twitter.com/46pREOxJ67 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 6, 2018

McCain seems to have inspired other people to attempt lives of service with her open and honest discussions of a life in the political spotlight as her father served as Senator of Arizona and a bid for the office of President of the United States in 2008 alongside vice-presidential running-mate Sarah Palin.

Her Instagram comments were flooded with well-wishes from admirers.

One fan asked the television host when she will run for politics herself. Another admirer remarked that they too always share their political experience with their child, taking them to political events, rallies, marches, protests, and speeches. The comment also noted, “I’m always hopeful these experiences will last a lifetime for him, shaping his interest in and stand for our country’s future.”

McCain is a panelist and a conservative commentator on The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin.

She has been very vocal in her support of what the Republican party once was and what it could be in the future and an outspoken critic of Donald Trump’s politics.