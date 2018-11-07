Here Is Why Prince Charles Is Worried About Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby

Prince Charles recently shared his fears for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby who is due in the spring of 2019. The Prince of Wales was present at a convention about plastic pollution during a royal visit to Ghana and expressed his deep concern for his new grandchild as well as the others who have already been born.

Prince Charles Wants A Better Future For His Grandchildren

In his speech to government officials and business leaders, he spoke of his future grandchild and wanting to create a “better future” for the next generation. According to People, the Prince of Wales spoke about the effects that pollution will have in the future.

“I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon. “It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged, and destroyed world to them. “All grandchildren deserve a better future.”

Prince Of Wales Riveting Speech On Pollution

The heir apparent to the British throne gave an impassioned speech on Monday, November 5 and spoke about a cause that he has been campaigning about for most of his 70-year-life. A BBC journalist noted that it was only on the fourth day of the royal visit to Ghana that Prince Charles spoke in public and delivered a rousing speech about the environment and pollution.

“He, however, made up for his three days of silence. He gave a public lecture to a packed conference center. It was on a subject that is close to his heart – the environment, and saving our planet. “He spoke about climate change, the disappearing Lake Chad, plastic waste and the pollution of the world’s oceans.”

Prince Charles Practices What He Preaches

Inquisitr reported that Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son recently told the media that he has been speaking about recycling and the environment for over 40 years. Prince Charles did not want to be the guy who says, “I told you so,” but he had been speaking about recycling for years despite the fact that he was viewed as being out of touch.

Followers of the royal family were also surprised to learn that Prince Charles practices what he preaches. Five years ago, with the birth of his first grandson Prince George, the Prince of Wales planted as a present for him. Per Inquisitr, he calls it George’s Wood. If that is not leaving behind a worthwhile legacy, what is?