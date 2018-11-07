‘SYTYCD’ Host Cat Deeley Urges Fans To Vote In A Strapless Bikini

Cat showed off her bikini body mere months after giving birth to her second child.

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley took to Instagram this week to urge her followers to vote by wearing a skimpy bikini by the pool. As reported by Daily Mail, the star – who was born in the U.K. but now lives in the U.S. – encouraged her followers to hit the polls on November 6 by sporting a strapless bikini during a fun pool day with a friend just months after welcoming her second child into the world.

Deeley shared the photo of herself showing off some skin on her official Instagram account which showed her holding the British Union Jack flag while friend Mark Kanemura waved Stars and Stripes flags in both hands as they soaked up the sun together.

Cat was rocking wet hair in the upload as well as a dark green bandeau bikini that perfectly showed off her seriously slim and toned torso.

“With a little help from @mkik808,” the stunning TV host captioned the bikini snap she shared with her thousands of followers this week.

She then encouraged her fans to head to the pools for the midterm elections by adding “Please vote” alongside a number of U.S. flags and the hashtags #vote, #voterregistration, #votesaveamerica, #votetoday, and #votingmatters.

Amazingly, Cat was showing off her seriously toned bikini body in the skimpy two-piece just over four months after giving birth to her second child with Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, who she married in 2012.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the host wasn’t shy about showing off her bikini body while pregnant either, as shared a stunning snap while sporting her swimwear shortly before becoming a mom for the second time.

Back in May, Deeley proudly revealed her bare baby bump in a vibrant yellow two-piece bikini while posing on the sand during a trip to the Malibu coast.

Cat, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Milo with husband Patrick, then gave birth to her second child just one month after sharing the bikini photos on her social media account.

Deeley and Kielty confirmed the birth of their second child, another baby boy who they chose to name James, to People.

“We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother,” the couple told the site following James’s birth.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In August, the star confirmed that she and her husband probably won’t be welcoming any more children into the world as she told Closer magazine that she’s now “done” with children, at least for now.

“No, I think I’m done. I love my boys. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have them,” Cat told the magazine, per Independent, when asked about potentially having more kids. “I’m good, I think. Ask me again in 12 months’ time!”