Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Her Insane Body In Skimpy Bikini As She Rolls In The Sand In Instagram Video

Samantha Hoopes shows that posing for sultry bikini photos requires some serious skills. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself rolling in the sand as she poses for a photo.

In the clip, the 27-year-old blonde bombshell is rocking a barely-there leopard print bikini consisting of a longline top with an interesting double string in the back. The side strings of the bottom part are placed high up on the model’s hips, which accentuates her curves, particularly her booty and thighs. The left leg is positioned over her right leg, in a rather sensual pose.

Hoopes, who is best known for appearing in Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Most American Thickburger advertisement and the Sports Illustrated’s 50th Anniversary Swimsuit issue in 2014, is seen moving slightly in the sand to showcase different angles for the camera. The model is also seen making faces and blinking repeatedly as to remove sweat or sand from her eyes.

“Diving into this Monday with sand still in my eyes and all over me! Loving this #bts from my @si_swimsuit,” she captioned the photo, referencing the behind-the-scenes video from her recent photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Australia.

The post Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers was viewed nearly 60,000 times and liked more than 10,300 times. The photo was also commented on nearly 100 times, with fans sharing a myriad of heart and other emoji as well as sweet messages.

“Very sexy in that itty bitty bikini,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “So gorgeous babe!!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also took to its official Instagram page to share a photo of Hoopes on Tuesday in which the model showcases her keepie-uppie talents in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit. In the short clip, the model is engaging with the ball on a beach, possibly in Miami.

Samantha Hoopes “and the ladies of #SISwim want to see YOU in Miami. Click the link in bio to purchase tickets to a celebrity soccer match and more,” the caption underneath the post reads.

Hoopes is one of several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models who will be in Florida on Nov. 17 for the first annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match, as Miami.com is reporting. Other models who will be joining Hoopes include Kate Bock, Myla Dalbesio, Hunter McGrady, Camille Kostek, Jasmyn Wilkins, and Olivia Culpo, according to the report.

The event will feature a 7 x 7 exhibition match to raise money for Best Buddies, a nonprofit that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.