Kelly Ripa Teases New Role As Mark Consuelos’ Mistress On ‘Riverdale’

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star will play Hiram Lodge's 'alleged mistress' on the CW hit.

Kelly Ripa is back to acting—and her leading man is none other than her real-life husband. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to announce that she has landed a role as Hiram Lodge’s mistress on Riverdale. Ripa, whose husband Mark Consuelos plays Hiram on the CW hit, captioned a photo of herself sitting in a leather chair in a form-fitting black mini dress as she announced the news to surprised fans.

“It’s a family affair,” Ripa captioned the pic. “Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale.”

Consuelos, who joined Riverdale as villainous tycoon Hiram Lodge in its second season, also weighed in on his wife’s exciting casting news, commenting, “Yes please.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, the CW confirmed Ripa’s guest star stint.

“Kelly Ripa will guest star on Riverdale as Mrs. Mulwray: Confident and tough, she is Hiram Lodge’s alleged mistress. She’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

The role is a dream comes true for Ripa and her husband, who actually dreamed up the pairing earlier this year. Over the summer, Consuelos told Us he would love to have his wife join him on the CW series, and he even named the perfect role for her.

“Wouldn’t it be great? She could play a nice little saucy character,” Consuelos told Us in July. “Hiram’s mistress or something like that?”

Kelly Ripa will be joining both her husband and their son, Michael Consuelos, as a guest star on Riverdale. Michael Consuelos is set to play the teen version of his father’s character in this week’s episode “The Midnight Club.” Michael Consuelos will portray a young Hiram Lodge in an extended flashback scene reminiscent of the 1980s John Hughes movie The Breakfast Club.

Of course, fans of the famous family know this won’t be the first time Kelly Ripa will be playing Mark Consuelos’ love interest. The couple met in 1995 when Consuelos auditioned for the role of Mateo on the ABC soap All My Children, where Ripa was already a veteran as Hayley Vaughan. One year after they met on the All My Children set, the couple eloped to Las Vegas, and their characters, Hayley and Mateo, married each other as well.

While Mark Consuelos has said he never thought he’d have a chance with real-life romance with his AMC co-star, Kelly Ripa was smitten at first sight.

“I knew when I saw his photograph,” Ripa recently told Sirius XM’s Lunch With Bruce of her first sight of her future husband. “I saw my entire future with him flash [before my eyes].”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.