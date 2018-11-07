Heidi Klum Goes Completely Naked In Latest Instagram Snap

Heidi Klum is in full sexy mode this week. The German supermodel took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a very revealing photo of herself in which she is posing completely naked.

In the snap, the 45-year-old blonde bombshell is posing sideways, giving the camera a full view of her right side. The model has both her arms over her chest and her right leg slightly propped forward so as to cover herself better in a pose that accentuates her curves and perky behind.

Klum is looking at the camera while sticking her tongue out, in a face that is both seductive and playful. Her blonde tresses are worn in loose waves as they cascade down the TV host’s bare back. Toward the bottom right part of the black and white snap, the model appears to be wearing black thigh-high stockings, which is seemingly the only clothing item she is wearing.

According to her caption, Klum is posing for fashion, celebrity and beauty photographer Russell James as part of his much-anticipated art book, Angels, a book of photographs of Victoria’s Secret models.

“Pround to be in your new limited-edition collectors’ book @russelljames ‘Angels by Russell James’. You can pre-order the book at www.angelsbyrusselljames.com,” Klum captioned the shot.

The photo, which she shared with her 5.4 million Instagram followers, was an immediate success. In just a few hours, the post racked up more than 144,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments. For comparison, her previous post received a little more than 47,000 likes and about 300 comments.

Though many fans appeared to have an issue expressed in the comment section with the mother of four posing naked for a photo shoot, other fans also took to her defense.

“Why people continue to say ‘u have children’ ‘why are u naked’. She has an amazing body and in this photo there is nothing more visible than people at the beach or in tv shows!! People is always in need to say something,” one Instagram user wrote in response to the negative comments.

Other models who are featured in the art book include Cindy Crawford, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, according to V Magazine.

“Each picture I have from Russell is a memory of some amazing adventure or moment in my career,” Swanepoel said, as quoted in the magazine article. “I actually have this digital frame in my house, and there are some Russell shots mixed in there.”