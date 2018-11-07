Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves In A Striped Bikini During Beach Photoshoot

Ashley was revealing her bikinis and her curves as the beach in Malibu.

Ashley Graham is showing off some skin in a striped bikini during a recent beach photo shoot in Malibu. New snaps of the star shared by the Daily Mail this week showcase the supermodel posing on the sand during a work day at the beach while sporting a number of fun two-pieces during a photo shoot on November 10.

The snaps show Ashley striking a few poses on the sand while modeling her first two-piece, which featured navy and white stripes and ties on her hips.

Graham let her long brunette hair flow down as she struck her poses, including a few sultry standing shots as well as a number of photos as she lay down in the sand to show off her body and her swimwear.

But it wasn’t just her striped bikini that the model was showing off.

Other photos featured her revealing her tan in an all-black two-piece and a black bathing suit with cutouts down the sides as she struck a few poses by the ocean, laying on the sand as she gazed at the camera.

It’s not clear who she was shooting for as she hit the beach in her bikinis, though Ashley does have her own line of swimwear with the brand Swimsuits For All. She gave fans a glimpse at her collection on her official Instagram page this week.

The star gave fans a look at a one-piece swimsuit from her collection on the same day as her beach shoot on November 6, posting a stunning photo of herself in a bathing suit that looked pretty similar to her striped bikini.

Uploading the snap to her Instagram page, Ashley could be seen showing off her enviable curves as she posed with both hands on her head in front of the blue sea.

“My new Essentials Collection with @swimsuitsforall drops January 2019…it’s so good,” she captioned the photo, alongside a heart emoji.

Ashley’s been very candid about being all-size inclusive with her swimwear range, and also opted to use completely unretouched photos to promote the line earlier this year.

“We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images,” Graham said on social media, per Standard, before adding, “I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite… and you shouldn’t be either.”

As the Inquisitr shared back in September, Ashley recently clapped back at those who suggested she was “brave” for showing off her plus-size curves in bikinis and swimsuits in unretouched photos.

“It’s exhausting to have to always talk about how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out,” she told Fashion Week Daily.

“The worst question I get asked all the time is, ‘How did you find the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get your cellulite retouched?'” she continued, bluntly adding, “I got over it.”