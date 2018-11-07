What Trump’s Rebuke In 2018 Election Means For His Presidency

Even with a Republican Congress, Donald Trump has faced serious challenges, but as Democrats seize the House, he’s facing a troublesome two years.

In 2017, Donald Trump failed to pass a new health care bill to replace the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act. That bill died on the Senate floor, even with a Republican majority in the United States Senate, House Of Representatives, and with a Republican President. Furthermore, since his election, Trump has not been able to make good on his flagship campaign promise of building a wall along the United States border of Mexico.

With Democrats taking control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections, Trump’s troubles just got a lot worse.

According to a report from Vox, Donald Trump’s presidency now faces a whole new mountain of problems as Democrats now have the power to vote down GOP legislature before it has a chance to reach the Senate This means, if the President wants any of his policies to pass, he’ll have to work towards making bipartisan resolutions to America’s most dividing issues. Any hardline Republican bills will likely be squashed before they even pick up much steam. In fact, with the Democratic Party leaders deciding what even makes it to the floor of the House in the first place, the GOP legislative agenda is essentially off the table until at least 2020.

JUST IN: Democrats are projected to gain at least 23 net seats in the House of Representatives, which would give them control of the chamber. https://t.co/CgQAqe9BuL #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/IHTuWK1aN0 — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2018

Replacing the Affordable Care Act, making budget cuts to social programs like SNAP, or making serious tax cuts, appear to be no longer be an option for Trump.

Another obstacle facing Trump is the prospect of an investigation. Democrats may now elect to subpoena information and documents they find to be of interest. On the table, front and center, are Donald Trump’s tax returns. Democrats can also look further into the Russia investigation and look for interference from the Trump administration with the Justice Department.

Trump has been able to avoid such subpoenas or investigations with a Republican-controlled House, but with Democrats at the helm, it’s officially their ballgame.

Perhaps the biggest question on everyone’s mind is the prospect of impeachment. While the House Of Representatives does have the power to impeach Donald Trump, such an impeachment would be unlikely to end in Trump’s removal from office by the Senate.

The Senate is still controlled by Republicans.

However, if the House did move forward with impeachment, there’s no telling what information such an impeachment might reveal, or how potentially damaging it could be for Trump’s re-election campaign. The general consensus among House Democrats is that they are not interested in moving forward with impeachment unless there is significant cause to do so.

Trying to remove a sitting president from office and failing would likely cost many Democrats their own House seats in subsequent elections.