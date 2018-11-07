Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Flashes Unshaved Armpits And Hairy Legs On Red Carpet, Just Like Her Mom

The Material Girl's 22-year-old daughter makes a statement at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gala.

Lourdes Leon is a following in her famous mom’s fashion footsteps. The 22-year-old daughter of Madonna and her ex, Carlos Leon, wore a boundary-pushing, see-through white tulle dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gala earlier this week, and while her barely-there frock created buzz, it was her unshaven look that really had people talking.

Lourdes’ look was bare enough to proudly display her unshaved armpits and unshaven legs. The young model’ unapologetic show of body hair is reminiscent of that of a young Madonna, who routinely skipped shaving when she was around Lourdes’ age.

Madonna has been vocal about her own decision to skip the razor. In a memorable essay for Harper’s Bazaar, Madge revealed that she didn’t spend her teen years drinking beer and smoking pot in the high school parking lot, because “that’s what everybody did.” Instead, a teen Madonna wanted to set herself apart, so she decided to stop shaving her body hair.

“I thought it was cooler to not shave my legs or under my arms. I mean, why did God give us hair there anyways? Why didn’t guys have to shave there? Why was it accepted in Europe but not in America? No one could answer my questions in a satisfactory manner, so I pushed the envelope even further. …I did the opposite of what all the other girls were doing, and I turned myself into a real man repeller.”

Madonna issued similar sentiments in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that she also refused to do her hair or wear makeup.

“Going to high school, I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys,” Madonna revealed. “I knew I couldn’t fit into that. So I decided to do the opposite. …I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits. The boys in my school would make fun of me. ‘Hairy monster.’ You know, things like that.”

Madonna didn’t let fame change her stance. As recently as 2014, the now-60-year-old mom of six has proudly shown off her underarm fuzz.

Of course, her recent red carpet walk was not the first time Lourdes Leon has shown the power of the peach fuzz. Last December, Lourdes Leon flaunted her hairy armpits in a comment-inducing social media post on her mom’s Instagram page on New Year’s Eve.

And last month, the 22-year-old beauty sported hairy legs during her high-profile runway appearance at the spring 2019 Gypsy Sport show at New York Fashion Week.