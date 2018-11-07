Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Assets In White Swimsuit In Sexy New Instagram Video

Elizabeth Hurley has been making the most of her Maldives vacation as she continues to parade her incredible bikini body around the tropical islands. The 53-year-old hottie took to Instagram to share yet another video of herself in swimwear while taking in the surrounding paradisiac scenery.

In the clip, the actress is seen smiling as she struts her stuff down a little sand path while wearing a sexy white one-shoulder swimsuit that hugged her figure and enhanced her golden tan, a look she completed with a pair of cool shades. Hurley starts by waving her arms up in pure joy as she takes small leaps while barefoot and surrounded by beautiful vegetation. She then comes closer to the camera, giving fans an even wider smile and showcasing the incredibly toned and age-defying physique she’s known for. The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a wild fashion — after all, she is in tropical island mode, so minimum beauty care is required.

For her caption, she simply included the hashtag “#AthenaOnePiece” and the tag for her swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, as well as a tag for Milaidhoo Island Maldives, a luxury boutique private island that has been listed in the UNESCO world biosphere in the Maldives.

The post Hurley shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers garnered more than 30,000 likes and almost 700 comments in just a few hours. The Royals actress’s post includes comments from fans who wrote in several languages, including English, Russian, and Spanish, among others.

“Omg, like a young teenager, I envy you!!,” one fan wrote under the video, while another user added, “53? Looking better than ever,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the mother-of-one often addresses her unwillingness to age. She has previously said that she doesn’t actually have a fitness regime nor hits the gym regularly, according to the Daily Mail, but she believes it is “important to stay active.”

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful. But I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active,” the Bedazzled star added.

Believe it or not, her biggest beauty secret to staying youthful is moisturizer.

“I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face and it instantly makes you glow,” she revealed.