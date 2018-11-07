Kylie Jenner Came Home To Candles, Roses, & Travis Scott’s ‘Hell Of A Night’

Kylie Jenner shared a video on her Instagram which has her followers green with envy. It seems as the KUWTK star was feeling the love as she walked into her Hidden Hills home which was lavishly bedecked with roses and candles.

It seems as if Travis Scott elected to romance Jenner on Election Day. Jenner’s video clip shows her house was covered in masses of red roses and candles when she came home from her foyer. In the background, Travis Scott’s 2013 hit “Hell of A Night” is playing, and one can only assume that the grandiose display of love was from Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy.

The short clip shows Jenner’s foyer adorned with bouquet upon bouquet of roses. Not only are their dozens of large bouquets in the living and dining rooms, but dome-shaped bouquets line her stairwell leading all the way up to presumably more romantic gestures. Adding to the ambience, glimmering candles flickered invitingly and showed off the blooms to perfection.

Kylie captioned the video “Hell of a way to end the night,” which indicates that the flowers were from her longtime boyfriend. It certainly won’t be the first time that the hip-hop artist lavishes his girlfriend with red roses. KUWTK fans will remember that he gave Kylie 443 roses after she gave birth to Stormi. According to Hollywood Life, Stormi was born at 4:43 p.m. in February.

In Touch Weekly reported that “Hell of a Night” is Jenner’s favorite song by Scott. A video from Kylie’s Instagram in 2014 shows Kylie in Thailand, and in the background, this particular track is playing. It seems as if she liked the song way before she even started dating the rapper.

The hip-hop artist and Kylie Cosmetics CEO have reportedly bought a home together presumably so that they can spend more time together as a family with their baby. The couple is said to have purchased a $13.45 million mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, per TMZ. Jenner and Scott are joint tenants to the property which boasts a 2,300-square-foot master bedroom, a gym, and a massage room.

This might mean that KUWTK fans would possibly see less of her Hidden Hills home if she and Scott eventually move into their new home. Kylie already owns four other properties, while Scott owns six. Nine-month-old Stormi’s parents seem to be nesting and celebrating their love in tangible and real ways.