Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Thank You Cards Look Very Different From Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan’s

Princess Eugenie has had her wedding day compared to that of her cousin Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since the day it was announced she would be tying the knot with Jack Brooksbank in the same location as Harry was set to marry Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May.

On May 19, Harry and Meghan said their “I do’s” in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Five months later, on October 12, Eugenie and Brooksbank followed suit in the same venue. Both couples followed their ceremony with a carriage wide through Windsor, a lunch reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, and a formal evening reception hosted by Harry and Eugenie’s fathers respectively.

Throughout the planning of both, people were quick to pick up on the similarities and differences between the two couples, and another difference has been spotted now that Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding thank you cards have been sent out, as Elite Daily reported.

Following the congratulatory cards received by both couples from members of the public, they sent out thank you notes to everyone, but the notes sent out by Eugenie and Brooksbank contained far more personal touches than those Harry and Meghan sent out.

For starters, Eugenie and Brooksbank included their monogram on the top of the note, then the note itself was completely handwritten, and finally, the couple finished off by both signing their names. Whether or not the couple actually wrote the notes themselves is still potentially debatable though, given that neither written name seems to match the handwriting of the note.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s note was far more formal, without a monogram, without signatures, and featuring printed text instead of a handwritten note on the back of a photograph from their wedding day.

Although the difference isn’t expressly explained in royal circles, there could be a number of reasons for the choices made by the two couples. Given that Harry and Meghan are higher up in the line of succession and form part of the core family members who fall under the blanket of working royals, they could very well have rules of etiquette in place that would dictate what their thank you cards may or may not include.

The royals are also not supposed to give out autographs, which could be a reason the Sussexes forewent the signatures on their thank you notes.

Another significant reason could be the sheer number of cards Harry and Meghan would have received when they tied the knot. The couple are among the most popular royals next to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge, and received major attention on a global scale when they tied the knot.

While Eugenie is still a royal, she is not a working member of the family, and is in the public eye far less than her cousin and his wife, and it can be safely assumed the attention surrounding her wedding was far less than that enjoyed by Harry and Meghan. With the likely thousands of cards received by the Sussexes, one can understand why each individual thank you note wasn’t handwritten, for fear of carpal tunnel syndrome!