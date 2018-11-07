NBA Rumors: Jonas Jerebko Reveals Why He Ended Up Joining Warriors In Free Agency

Last month, Jonas Jerebko faced his former team, the Utah Jazz, for the first time in the 2018-19 NBA season as a member of the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. Jerebko was very impressive in his return in Vivint Smart Home Arena, posting 10 points and six rebounds on 80 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In the final seconds of the game, Jerebko beat the buzzer to help the Warriors secure their second victory of the season.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype, Jonas Jerebko revealed why he parted ways with the Jazz and ended up signing with the Warriors this offseason. After reaching the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs, Jerebko admitted that he thought that he would stay with the Jazz. However, Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder called and informed him that there was a logjam in his position.

Luckily, after being waived by the Jazz, the 31-year-old power forward got a surprising message from his agent Bill Duffy, telling him that the Warriors were interested in adding him to their team. By that time, Jerebko already knew what his heart desires and told his agent to stop entertaining offers from other NBA teams.

Almost two weeks since the 2018 NBA free agency started, Jonas Jerebko signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Warriors. Before inking a deal with the Warriors, Jerebko revealed that he had a conversation with Coach Steve Kerr. Kerr reportedly told him that they wanted him and discussed his potential role with the team.

“Great. He told me that they wanted me, they needed me. That some nights I might not play at all and some nights I might play more, and you know I might start one night… It could be anything. They liked the way I play and that I’d be a good fit in their system. And that’s what Steve told me. I was ready for anything and it’s been going well.”

So far, there is no doubt that the Warriors made the right decision to sign Jonas Jerebko in the recent free agency. Despite having a limited playing time, Jerebko remains a significant member of the Warriors’ second unit. In the 11 games he played with the Warriors this season, the veteran power forward is averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Jerebko is aware of his uncertain future in Golden State when the 2018-19 NBA season comes to an end. However, as of now, Jerebko is focused on performing at a high level every night to help the Warriors win their consecutive NBA championship title this season.