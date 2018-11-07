Here Are Royal Baby Protocols For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s First Child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans are looking forward to learning more about their first child. For now, we’re left keeping an eye on Meghan’s growing baby bump, as we are left delighted with Prince Harry’s cute nickname for his son or daughter, “our little bump.”

But in addition to all that, there are some royal baby protocols that the two will follow, according to News.com.au. The first one that has been keeping bookies busy has to do with royal baby names. The most popular ones that people are betting on include Diana, Victoria, and Elizabeth. Boy names include Albert, Arthur, and Philip. Stormzy and Alice are also reportedly on the list.

However, because Meghan and Harry’s child won’t be in direct succession to the throne, there appears to be some leeway in the name they choose for their daughter or son. This is in sharp contrast to Kate and William, who has chosen traditional names of prior royals for their three kids.

A good example of non-traditional names in the royal family is Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. It’s hard to know right now whether Meghan and Harry will stay with a traditional name, or go for something more daring.

At any rate, the second protocol calls for the parents to hold off on announcing the baby’s name publicly for a few days. This supposedly gives the Queen and others to approve the name. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter elaborated.

“Royals, however, also have to consider the great responsibility in naming a new member of the family and I expect they want to be a hundred per cent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby’s place in history.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for this spring, when Meghan is expected to give birth. We’ll find out around then what the baby name will be. For now, people in the UK can enjoy placing their bets.

And while everyone is excited about the royal baby, the Washington Post reminded fans that Meghan and Harry’s offspring won’t be a “prince” or “princess.” Instead, they’ll be a “Lord” or “Lady.” However, the Queen could intervene and change things up.

Also worth noting is that their child will be seventh in line to the throne. They’re followed by Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

It also turns out that people were so excited to hear Kensington Palace’s announcement that Meghan will be giving birth this spring that there was a spike on Google for people searching “when is spring” around the announcement. Many people speculate that the new baby will be born in March or April, although it could also take place as late as June.