Sommer Ray Dons Sheer Lingerie In Latest Instagram Photo

Sommer Ray got a little racier than usual with her latest Instagram photo, which shows her wearing sheer lingerie that left little to the imagination. In the photo, the social media star sported a corset bodysuit with some lace accents. The top portion was completely see-through save a little bit of lace, and the bottom had high cut. Sommer paired the revealing lingerie with a pair of baggy and ripped jeans, which she left unbuttoned. She shared two pictures of herself wearing the ensemble, one where she looked at the camera and another where she was photographed with her eyes closed. Ray captioned it, “you are my sunshine.”

Fans went wild for it, with over 960,000 likes since it was posted a day ago. One person joked, “Finally wearing some clothes,” while others said, “You look great.”

Ray recently got the attention of Forbes, who described her as “not your average Instagram model.” And if you were wondering how Sommer got into modeling for the platform, it turns out that it was thanks to her older sister’s friend.

“[My sister] had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her. She started shooting me when I was 15. I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person.”

Her early start must have helped, as she’s amassed over 19.2 million followers on Instagram to date.

Not only that, Sommer considers herself a true country girl, thanks to her upbringing.

“I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, in the middle of nowhere. I raised chickens in 4-H. I was really good at it! I have all blue ribbons. I was a rodeo princess. I’m a country girl, not a fake one. When I go to Country Jam, and I’m in cowboy boots, people always say, ‘She’s fake.’ I’m like, ‘No. I was in 4H!'”

The model also has a second Instagram page, where she posts photos of “the real me,” which are sillier and more light-hearted shots.

In addition, Ray’s about to unveil her new clothing line, which she’s promoting on Instagram @shopsommerray. One picture shows her wearing a yellow cameo tank top which is apparently going to be on sale soon. She captioned it, “runnin’ errands” as she pushed a red shopping cart with groceries inside.