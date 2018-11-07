Aubrey O’Day Goes Nude Under Pink Raincoat

Singer, reality TV star, and brand ambassador Aubrey O’Day recently took to Instagram to flaunt her gorgeous curves in her first image post in the past several days. Lately, the DK3 singer focused on posting videos of the bands’ performances at concerts.

The Dumblonde singer represented the clothing brand Fashion Nova in an Instagram post where she bared it all and topped her voluptuous body with a partly open bubblegum pink raincoat.

O’day’s pink-hued locks fell in waves around her shoulders. She also accented the coat’s color with a pink lip and pink eyeliner. She posed sitting down, and the coat fell open revealing a hint of her cleavage along with her flat midsection. The coat’s belt strategically covered her, protecting her modesty and keeping the image Instagram appropriate. Around her neck, O’Day wore her signature gold necklace.

In the caption, the “White Hot Lies” singer declared that raincoat season has begun.

The Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars housemate received instant likes from her 884,000 followers with many replying with affirmative comments. Because of the pink outfit, several of O’Day’s followers compared her to a famous doll — Barbie.

“Barbie ain’t got nothing on you, hunty,” declared one commenter. However, another doll came to mind for some fans. One said, “Very Jem and the Holograms.”

Another fan took a moment to appreciate the color writing. “Loving all the pink!! Especially in the hair!!”

Meanwhile, a few fans wondered why the newly reunited Danity Kane, which initially formed on Diddy’s MTV Making The Band 3, decided to cancel the Boston stop on The Universe Is Undefeated tour.

One echoed several commenters’ question, asking, “@aubreyoday @danitykane @shannon_bex why did you cancel Boston show letting DK fans in Mass down?” Another also expressed sadness over the cancellation. “Beautiful. Really sad the Boston show was canceled. Was really looking forward to seeing my faves.”

The Wilbur in Boston simply lists the concert, which was scheduled for November 11, as canceled. So far, there aren’t many additional details about the unexpected date drop.

Fans of Danity Kane, Dumblonde, and Dawn Richard enjoyed the past several weeks of the group’s latest tour. The group performs on November 8 at Howard Theater in Washington, DC.

The group recently talked to Cosmopolitan in a candid interview. They revealed that the recent reunion came about without the powerful men who’d been involved in their music and their lives in the past, and from a fan point of view, the tour is a success. O’Day also said that Puff (Diddy’s former name) played a dirty game in the music industry.

O’Day revealed that after ending her relationship with Pauly D, she went to therapy and realized she wanted to repair her relationship with Richard. Basically, the women decided to no longer allow men to pit them against each other and reunited to tour once again.