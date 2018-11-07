Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Derriere In Bikini On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin shared a new photo to her Instagram, which showed her at the beach wearing a pink-and-white bikini. In the picture, the model faced away from the camera, as she put her left hand on her sandy derriere. Ireland wore her hair down, and she captioned the photo, “I want to be here.” She tagged the photographer, Trevor Flores, who’s based in Los Angeles. Fans sent their compliments, including one person who said, “That water has nothin’ on you Ireland. Just beautiful.” Someone else let her know that she resembles her mom, while many people commented simply that she looked “beautiful.”

Things are a little rocky for the Baldwins right now, as her dad, Alec, was arrested over allegedly assaulting someone over a parking spot. Meanwhile, the model herself shared a note that she got on her car, which said, “rude pig.” She took a photo of it and posted it to her Instagram, saying that “Life isn’t easy for any of us. I could be called worse names. But! This hurts. Not going to lie. To the person who left the ‘rude pig’ note on my car, thank you!”

The insult “rude pig” goes deep for Ireland, as detailed by Yahoo News. It goes back to when she was just 11-years-old, when her dad left her a voicemail calling her a “rude, thoughtless, little pig.” This was back in 2007, and Alec has since apologized, but it’s not surprising that the note hurt Ireland.

And when it comes to her dad, it looks like the president has wished him “luck,” according to Mercury News. Of course, Alec has been busy impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live. But it doesn’t sound like the president is holding anything against the actor, as he responded for a request for comment on Baldwin’s arrest with a simple response, “I wish him luck.”

Whatever the case, it looks like Ireland is keeping herself busy in the wake of the unfortunate family drama. Lately, she posted three photos of herself enjoying some wine on Sunday, and has been keeping her fans updated with some lighthearted Instagram Stories. This includes a video of a band playing, a guy playing a round of pinball, as well as two other photos to celebrate Jared Polis as the first gay person ever elected governor in the US. Additionally, she shared a post to celebrate Florida ending greyhound racing in the latest elections.