Kelly Rippa To Star On ‘Riverdale”

Kelly Rippa is joining her husband Mark Consuelos on the cast of 'Riverdale.'

Kelly Rippa, 48, will soon be joining her husband on the cast of hit CW series Riverdale. According to People, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host recently announced to her fans on social media that she will be taking on the role of the character Hiram Lodge’s mistress. Hiram, interestingly enough, is played by her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.

Consuelos, 47, took on the role of intimidating mobster Hiram Lodge in the show’s second season. He is the scheming father of Veronica Lodge played by 24-year-old Camila Mendes. Hiram is typically viewed as the show’s villain, often challenging his daughter’s relationship with Archie, the show’s protagonist.

Rippa announced her upcoming role on her Instagram Tuesday evening. The photo shows her poised in stilettos and a black dress in a leather armchair. She is calling her involvement in the series a “family affair.”

The character Rippa will be playing is said to have an icy and conniving demeanor similar to that of Hiram’s. Although she was once on board with her lover’s schemes, things will soon take a dark turn as she realizes she is in over her head. Rippa is ecstatic for her part on the show, saying that it is a role she was born to play.

Consuelos and Rippa have three children together in real life, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin. Rippa has said that her children love watching her father on Riverdale, despite the fact that he is nothing like the character he plays. While on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October of 2017, Rippa joked about how her teenage daughter wishes she could enjoy the same lifestyle her father’s on-screen daughter has. “I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch,'” “So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast,” she said.

Rippa will not be the only member of the family to join Consuelos on set. Back in August it was announced that their oldest son will also have a role in the show’s future. Michael will play a younger version of his father during Riverdale‘s third season. Consuelos turned to Instagram to announce his son’s exciting news, saying, “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad, congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC.”