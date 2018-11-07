Laura Ingraham Teases Taylor Swift After Phil Bredesen Loses

Laura mocked Taylor with her own song lyrics after Marsha Blackburn beat Phil Bredesen.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham teased Taylor Swift with her own song lyrics after Phil Bredesen, the candidate the young singer backed, lost the Tennessee Senate race to Marsha Blackburn.

“Hey @taylorswift13, haters gonna hate. #shakeitoff,” Ingraham penned in a tweet a few hours ago referencing one of Swift’s more popular hits.

It appeared as if the Fox News host was waiting to fire off the harsh tweet as she pushed it briefly after Blackburn’s victory was confirmed.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor got very political about a month ago on Instagram. The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram profile to share a very detailed reasoning why, even though she loved the idea of there being more women in office, she couldn’t vote for or support Blackburn simply because she was a woman.

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift explained in her detailed political post to her 112 million followers.

While the state of Tennessee did see a noticeable spike in registered voters after Swift shared her thoughts and urged people to vote, it is unclear whether the singer inspired people who shared her political views to register or if she inspired those who opposed them to do so just to vote against her.

Ingraham’s tweet taunting Swift has accumulated over 3,000 retweets, over 14,000 likes, and just shy of 1,000 comments in just a couple hours.

The comments on the tweet were a pretty mixed blend of fans coming to defend Taylor and those who found Laura’s tweet to be hilarious.

Among those voicing their opinions in the comment section of the tweet included Atypical star Michael Rapaport firing back at Laura for taking a jab at Taylor.

“You would ask he for a selfie if you met her. Yo who does your BoTox Laura? Dial it down. You can’t open your mouth. Your grill is Frozen.”

Unlike Rapaport, there were some who supported and agreed with Laura’s snarky tweet. One individual said, “In other words the good people of Tennessee are smarter than an air headed pop singer.”

Another added, “Taylor, stick to what you are good at. Not politics.”

Taylor Swift FAILS to hand the Democrats a senate seat as candidate she endorsed in Tennessee loses by 26 points https://t.co/WgzKqpUPkU #Midterms2018 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 7, 2018

Many, however, criticized Ingraham for being ungracious and immature.

Unfortunately for Taylor, Laura wasn’t the only one to take a dig at her after Blackburn beat Bredesen. In fact, many other commentators chimed in while throwing a little shade and mockery Swift’s way.

Looks like @taylorswift13 still has terrible taste in men. CONGRATULATIONS, @VoteMarsha!! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 7, 2018

Taylor Swift rekt by Marsha Blackburn — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 7, 2018

Sorry, @taylorswift13. Hope it was worth it! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 7, 2018

BREAKING: So sorry Taylor Swift… Marsha Blackburn just won in Tennessee. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 7, 2018

Despite getting grilled, Swift doesn’t appear to have responded or commented on Bredesen’s defeat as of yet.