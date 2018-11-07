Krystal Nielson Flaunts Toned Bod In Floral Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Krystal Nielson from Bachelor in Paradise is looking great, as she shared a series of Instagram Stories of herself wearing a cute floral outfit. The bra and leggings were a matching set, with pink flowers on a teal background. She started off showing off the outfit in her room and then continued to fill her fans in on her life updates.
It turns out that today is a very special day for Krystal because it was today six years ago that she arrived at Los Angeles. In one of her stories, she elaborated on how she left her career in radio and TV in Boise, Idaho to pursue bigger dreams. In a different post, she shared a photo of herself sitting on the trunk of her Honda Accord. In the captions, Nielson shared her personal story of what it was like to come out to California. She said that at first, people tried to convince her to stay put and “play it safe,” but she decided to pursue her goals anyway.
Krystal also recounted how she grew up in a family of five with a single mom on government assistance and food stamps. Interestingly enough, she said that her car died the morning she started her road trip, but got on YouTube and learned how to change her own battery.
“So I went on YouTube and learned how to change my own car battery. And I DID. I decided in that moment that any obstacle that would come my way was a chance for me to learn and become stronger, more resilient. More determined. Along this entire journey has been my sidekick Febe, the golden Honda Accord pictured above.”
She continued to encourage her fans in a separate Instagram Story about how people should never give up on their dreams.
Things have been looking pretty good for Krystal lately, as her relationship with fiance Chris Randone seems to be blossoming. The two met on Bachelor in Paradise, and although many didn’t believe they would be such a strong couple then, they’ve been one of the most loved couples to emerge from last season of Paradise. They are getting ready to make a big change in their relationship too.
“Next week @chrisrandone and I move into our new home & it feels very symbolic to embrace the new changes coming. And I’m ready.”
From the cute couples photos that the two have been posting on their social media, it certainly looks like they’re on the right track.
