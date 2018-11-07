HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: George R R Martin Clarifies That ‘The Long Night’ Is Not The Official Title

While it may still be a working title, George R. R. Martin makes it very clear he wants to title to stay.

While the wait is long for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans have been entertained with news on the upcoming prequel series. Already, viewers know a lot about the series, which will be set thousands of years before the original series.

As per a previous Inquisitr article, they knew that Australian actress Naomi Watts had just signed on for the role of “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” In fact, fans even thought they knew the title for the new series, The Long Night. However, it has now been revealed that this is not the official title for the new series — even if George R. R. Martin wants it to be.

The Long Night has been a working title for the Game of Thrones prequel series for a while now. Recently, while George R. R. Martin was discussing the casting of Naomi Watts in the upcoming series, he appeared to confirm the title as the official title for the series, according to SyFy Wire.

HBO

However, it appears HBO has had words with the author, who wrote the original book series of which the TV show is based. Since then, he has posted to his blog that he was mistaken in the assumption that The Long Night was the official title for the new series. Although, it is very apparent that it is the title he hopes will make the final cut.

“HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled The Long Night. That’s is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa. Elsewise, the pilot is coming along well, with casting falling into place. I could tell you more, but I am not supposed to.”

In addition, George R. R. Martin also mentioned in his blog post that there is still a couple more Game of Thrones shows in development.

“We also have a couple of other successor shows still in development, but I cannot tell you about those either,” George R. R. Martin wrote. “Sorry.”

Hopefully, this statement is true. Not only because fans would love to see more series based in the Game of Thrones universe developed, but because it would be unfortunate if the author had to make another statement on the matter.

According to Deadline, the synopsis for the Game of Thrones prequel series is as follows.

“The world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

As yet, no release date has been set for this new HBO series.