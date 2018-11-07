Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Barely-There Leather Dress Amid Divorce Drama

Larsa Pippen is officially single and ready to mingle. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s bestie stepped out in L.A. this week and turned heads in her racy leather dress.

According to a Nov. 6 report by TMZ, Larsa Pippen’s divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen isn’t getting her down. Larsa stepped out for the Pretty Little Thing launch party in West Hollywood on Monday night looking provocative in a barely-there ensemble.

Pippen was photographed wearing a black leather mini dress that was cut out in the mid-section. Larsa’s ample cleavage spilled out of the skin-tight dress, which also put her flat tummy and toned legs on full display.

Larsa wore her long, sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight as it fell to her waist. She also donned a diamond bracelet on her right wrist, along with a matching choker around her neck for the outing.

Pippen wore a full face of making up for the event, including pink eye shadow and a matching light pink lip color. Her nails were polished with a light color, and she completed her look by sporting a pair of strappy black heels.

Last week, Larsa filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Scott Pippen. However, the divorce is said to be very amicable. Sources tell the outlet that both sides agreed their marriage was no longer working, and that Larsa wanted to end the relationship so that she could meet new people.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa’s statement on the divorce reads.

Larsa and Scottie married back in 1997 and are the parents of Scottie Jr., 16; Preston, 16; Justin, 11; and Sophia, 9. Larsa previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami, and has become a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following cultivating close friendships with both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

A source tells Us Weekly that Scottie and Larsa Pippen simply grew apart and began living their own lives before deciding to end their marriage for good.