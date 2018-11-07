Emily Ratajkowski Lets Her Curves Show In Small Crop Top On Instagram On ‘Laundry Day’

Emily Ratajkowski shared some snaps from her “laundry day” on Instagram, and it’s got some fans going wild. The model posted two photos, one of her standing on top of her bed in a tiny white crop top and sweatpants. The crop top was very small, which was evident also in the second photo, which was a close-up photo of Emily sitting on the bed. The crop top was baggy in the sleeves, which she rolled up, and she accessorized with a couple of necklaces. She wore her hair down, and used some glossy lipstick. One fan asked her, “Can you tell us how to work out so we can have your body,” while another said, “I hate tracksuit pants… you make them look good… i want a pair.”

The posts have been very popular, with 914,000 likes for the first picture and 1.5 million likes for the second picture. Ratajowski also shared an Instagram story to encourage her fans to vote. The model wore a bright blue suit with white sneakers, and she promoted that Lyft was giving free and discounted rides to the polls.

It’s no surprise to hear that Emrata is urging people to vote. After all, she gained national attention when she protested Brett Kavanaugh and was arrested alongside Amy Schumer during a peaceful protest. She later revealed how she ended up in Washington D.C. that day, according to The Wrap.

“I had just landed from Europe and … I got this text message [that] was like, ‘Hey, want to get arrested with me this week?’ I knew, obviously, what she was referring to because [she] had been updating us on the Kavanaugh hearings.”

She even revealed that Amy Schumer was pregnant at the time, which was not known to most people during the protests.

Amy’s pregnancy has been getting tons of attention, especially as she makes jokes comparing herself to Duchess Meghan, who’s also pregnant right now.

“Amy is pregnant, which is amazing, but no one knew at that point. We were detained for four hours, sitting outside on the ground. And she keeps going to the bathroom and everyone’s kind of looking at her — the guys, the police, the Capital Police — were like, ‘Why does this lady need to keep going to the bathroom?'”

Meanwhile, Emily’s also been busy promoting the Pure XS Paco Rabanne perfume. She posted a selfie a week ago with one of their perfume bottles, which features a snake on the top of the bottle. And recently, the model shared a video of herself leaving a kiss mark on the wall to promote the brand.