Tristan Thompson ‘Feels Horrible’ After Seeing Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction To Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian has been rocky ever since he was busted cheating on her earlier this year. Now, all the details of his cheating scandal are coming out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Nov. 6 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson feels awful about cheating on Khloe Kardashian, and deeply regrets it after seeing how badly it impacted her during the most recent episode of the family’s reality series.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online just two days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson knows he made a bad decision, and that he wishes he never would have betrayed Kardashian’s trust, especially since she was nine months pregnant at the time.

“Tristan is full of regret after seeing how much he hurt not only Khloe but the whole Kardashian family by his actions. After watching the latest episode of KUWTK, Tristan feels pretty horrible about what he put Khloe and her whole family through because of his poor decisions,” an insider dished.

“Tristan feels like a jerk and feels like he never meant to hurt the ones he loves. He feels bad that he betrayed Khloe’s love and trust, especially during a critical time in their relationship, just as she was about to give birth to his baby,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly asked Tristan Thompson to watch the most recent episode of KUWTK with her. In the episode, Khloe’s reaction to Tristan’s cheating scandal is revealed, as well as the thoughts of her famous family.

However, Thompson reportedly refused to watch the episode with Kardashian, and instead revealed that he would much rather focus on his basketball career, as his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are struggling early on in the season.

Sources told Us Weekly that watching the episode would just be a distraction for Tristan, and that he didn’t want or need anything else on his plate. Instead, he is hoping to keep his relationship with Khloe private going forward.

However, it seems that he may have decided otherwise. The NBA player reportedly did watch the episode, which left him feeling pretty bad about himself.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!