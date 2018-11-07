NCAA Rankings 2018: Week 2 Of The College Football Playoff Reveal New Look Top Four

The second week of the College Football Playoff rankings have things changing already.

On Sunday, the new Coaches and Associated Press top 25 polls were both released and saw a lot of changes with 10 ranked teams losing over the weekend. With those NCAA football rankings coming out, it was only a matter of time until the CFP poll was updated. On Tuesday night, the brand new College Football Playoff rankings were released and with some big losses this weekend, there were some big changes to the rankings.

In a very unsurprising move, the LSU Tigers stumbled out of the top four after a big loss to No. 1 Alabama. LSU is now in seventh place with a 7-2 record on the season, and they are one of three SEC teams in the top seven along with Bama (No. 1) and Georgia (No. 5).

During the middle of the start of the 2018 NCAA basketball season games, the official Twitter of the College Football Playoff revealed the full top 25. At this point in the season, if you’re not in the top 10 of these rankings, it may be next to impossible for a school to end up competing for a national championship.

However, if you asked any of the fans of the University of Central Florida Golden Knights, they would feel as if they should be higher than 12th. Last year, they went undefeated and are in the middle of another flawless season, but their strength of schedule is keeping them lower than teams with one or two losses.

As for undefeated teams, head coach Nick Saban has kept his Crimson Tide undefeated and they are sitting at the top of the CFP rankings for week 2. The Clemson Tigers are behind them in second place, Notre Dame is third, and the Michigan Wolverines moved up into fourth.

The complete College Football Rankings for week 2 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Michigan Wolverines

5.) Georgia Bulldogs

6.) Oklahoma Sooners

7.) LSU Tigers

8.) Washington State Cougars

9.) West Virginia Mountaineers

10.) Ohio State Buckeyes

11.) Kentucky Wildcats

12.) UCF Golden Knights

13.) Syracuse Orange

14.) NC State Wolfpack

15.) Florida Gators

16.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

17.) Boston College Eagles

18.) Michigan State Spartans

19.) Texas Longhorns

20.) Penn State Nittany Lions

21.) Iowa Hawkeyes

22.) Iowa State Cyclones

23.) Fresno State Bulldogs

24.) Auburn Tigers

25.) Washington Huskies

It is only week 2 of the College Football Playoff for the 2018 season, but there have already been a number of changes from the rankings of the first week. Alabama held strong and showed how tough they truly are, but can the Clemson Tigers or the Fighting Irish or Wolverines overtake them? With a few weeks left in the season, it may not even be any of those teams left in the top four if another weekend of numerous losses comes about.