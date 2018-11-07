‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 6 Preview: Judith Is Older And The Walkers Have Evolved

Episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 promises to set up new intrigues as the series continues without Rick Grimes.

Now that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has left AMC’s The Walking Dead and a massive time jump has occurred at the end of Episode 5, what can viewers expect moving forward in Episode 6?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 as well as the comic book series the TV show is based on. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode or read the comics and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 5 of The Walking Dead saw Rick Grimes nearly die before he was rescued by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her mysterious helicopter group. In addition, the episode ended with a massive time jump that saw a much older Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and the introduction of some new characters.

So, who are these characters and what is coming up next for The Walking Dead?

The title for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9 is “Who Are You Now.” According to AMC, the synopsis is as follows.

“The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community’s walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.”

The synopsis could be talking about the new group that Judith saved at the end of Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9. And for those who read the Walking Dead comics on which the TV series is based, those names would have been familiar during the introductions.

Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Nadia Hilker as Magna, Dan Folger as Luke, Lauren Ridloff as Connie, and Angel Theory as Kelly Gene Page / AMC

The four new characters are Nadia Hilker as Magna, Dan Folger as Luke, Lauren Ridloff as Connie, and Angel Theory as Kelly. These four characters all feature in the comic book series, according to Comic Book. However, there have been some changes. For example, Kelly is now a woman and Connie is deaf.

AMC has released a trailer this week that promotes the next three episodes of The Walking Dead Season 9 via Digital Spy, so it is hard to say in what order things occur. However, viewers can get a feel for how the landscape has changed since Rick disappeared. It also sets up some pretty interesting things in regard to the storyline.

At one point, Michonne (Danai Gurira) says that she hasn’t given up. Whether this is regarding the fate of Rick is unclear.

Judith is seen having a chat with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). After all these years, Negan is still a prisoner. However, there seems to be some sort of friendship between him and Judith.

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) wants to “go further out.” A hand is seen turning the dial on a radio, and the second clip from AMC delves further into this conversation and confirms that Gabriel is talking about expanding the range of their radio signal. It is unclear if he is still searching for Anne. However, this is certainly a possibility.

Most interesting is a scene that shows Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) rushing to cover themselves with mud as they try to evade detection by a group of walkers. As they hide in the mud, it sounds like one of the walkers is saying, “Where are they.” Further on in the clip, the mention of walkers evolving is also made.

For those of you who read the comics, it is easy to work out what might be going on here. For those who want a surprise, you will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead to find out!

You can view both clips for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

Finally, AMC has officially released a couple of promotional images for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9 via their website. One of them gives viewers their very first sneak peek of Carol with long hair!

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 6 Preview: Judith Is Older And The Walkers Have Evolved AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 6, Who Are You Now

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 6 on Sunday, November 11, at 9/8c.