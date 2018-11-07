Michael Douglas Finally Nabs Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star, Thanks ‘Love Of Life’ Catherine Zeta-Jones

Better late than never! Just ask actor Michael Douglas.

Earlier today, the 74-year-old attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with his family by his side, including his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, his son Cameron Douglas, and his father, actor Kirk Douglas. According to People, Michael has been working in Hollywood for over five decades, following in the footsteps of his famous father, and he has finally earned a star.

During his heartfelt speech, Douglas made sure to thank all of the influential people in his life, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, with whom he shares two children, Dylan and Carys. As an introduction, Douglas called Catherine the “love of my life” before telling those in attendance how important she is to him.

“I’m talking about Catherine. I’m grateful for your support and your love and your patience. By the way, in another week we are celebrating our 18th anniversary so thank you for the best 18 years of my life sweetheart!”

Douglas also took time to speak about his father, the great Kirk Douglas. The 101-year-old attended the ceremony in a wheelchair, sporting a grey suit along with a pink dress shirt. When speaking about his father, Michael was visibly emotional and it was clear that he was touched that he was able to be in attendance.

“My dad is here. In a month, Kirk will be 102 years old!” Douglas gushed. “It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Michael Douglas thanks Ron Meyer and Jane Fonda at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony https://t.co/A5kkzWdSW8 pic.twitter.com/yE3gzNDGPE — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2018

Also in attendance at the ceremony was a few close friends of Douglas’ including pal Andy Garcia as well as Jane Fonda and Eric McCormack. Douglas also took time to thank Fonda for being there to support him. And not only did he thank Fonda for a great friendship over the years, he also applauded her for a great work ethic.

In addition, Michael thanked his eldest son, Cameron Douglas, for being there to support his father. Noticeably absent were his youngest two children, 15-year-old Carys and 18-year-old Dylan. However, Carys did take to her Instagram account to share a photo of her father and mother on her Instagram story, letting Michael know how proud she is of him and his latest accomplishment. Dylan has yet to post anything on his own Instagram account or story, but he is attending college at the prestigious Brown University, which may explain why he wasn’t able to escape away and attend the ceremony.

Congrats to Michael on such an amazing accomplishment.