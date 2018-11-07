NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Offer Jerryd Bayless, Shake Milton, And Draft Pick For Kent Bazemore, Per ‘Fansided’

Should the Sixers trade for Kent Bazemore?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kent Bazemore has been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. With the Hawks attempting to undergo a full-scale rebuild, Atlanta is no longer an ideal place to stay for Bazemore. As of now, the Hawks are prioritizing the development of their young players, and it is highly expected that Bazemore will be available on the trading block before the February NBA trade deadline.

According to Fansided’s Soaring Down South, one of the NBA teams who could express an interest in trading for Kent Bazemore is the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are currently one of the three favorite teams to fully dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference in the 2018-19 NBA season. In order to strengthen their chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in a best-of-seven series, the Sixers must address the issues on their roster as early as possible.

Per NBA.com, the Sixers currently rank 25th in three-point shooting percentage (32.9 percent). The potential acquisition of Kent Bazemore will not only give them a huge threat from beyond the arc, but he could also boost their performance on the defensive end of the floor. In the nine games he played with the Hawks this season, Bazemore is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

“Adding Bazemore to the 76ers would allow the Sixers to have a brutal perimeter defensive duo in Robert Covington and Baze, and Baze’s three-point shooting prowess means the floor would be spaced out more for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to make things happen on offense.”

In a proposed trade deal by Fansided’s Soaring Down South, the Sixers will be sending Jerryd Bayless, Shake Milton, and a future first-round pick to the Hawks for Kent Bazemore. The Sixers will be needing to add more salary cap fillers for the deal to work under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Sixers but also for the Hawks.

“For the Hawks, Jerryd Bayless would simply be salary fodder, while the main takeaways from the deal for Atlanta would be SDS favorite Shake Milton – a long, feasibly sweet-shooting wing out of SMU who inexplicably fell to the mid-second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.”

As of now, it remains unknown if the Sixers have a real interest in acquiring Kent Bazemore from the Hawks. Expect more rumors to circulate before the February NBA trade deadline.