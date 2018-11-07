Eighteen-Year-Old Football Player And His Little Sister Shot By Their Own Mother

Two Oklahoma siblings were shot in their sleep by their own mother.

An 18-year-old football player from Oklahoma named Kayson Toliver was asleep in his bed early Thursday morning when his mother, Amy Leann Hall, fired a bullet into his head. Upon shooting her son, the mother entered the bedroom of her 16-year-old daughter, Kloee Toliver, and shot her in the head too.

Authorities say that Hall’s youngest daughter, who is only 14-years-old, had been sleeping in the same room as Kloee. According to People, her mother attempted to shoot her in the head as well, but the bullet only grazed the side of the neck. The youngest daughter, who has not been identified, was able to escape her mother by fleeing to the bathroom and eventually convincing her to drop the weapon.

A friend of Kayson’s had been spending the night during the time of the incident and called the police for help at approximately 6:30 a.m. Hall then fled the scene of the crime and led police on a high-speed chase before she was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Upon arrival at the home, officials found Kayson Toliver dead and his two sisters suffering from gunshot wounds.

An Oklahoma mother is accused of shooting her three teenage children, killing her 18-year-old son and wounding two daughters. https://t.co/9ZX1uEjE1H — KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) November 2, 2018

The 39-year-old mother claims she attempted to kill all three of her children in an effort to protect them from their father. She and her husband have been in the midst of a rocky custody battle over the three children since 2016. Hall claimed her ex had threatened to kill her and had physically abused her. The children’s father had requested custody of the three children claiming that Hall was mentally unsound and psychologically abusive. He also denied her claims that he had ever mistreated his kids. “Everything so far has been unfounded,” he said. “There has been no evidence to support her claims.”

It is believed that the divorce had not been settled at the time of the shooting. Hall had reportedly planned to kill all three children and then kill herself before her plan was disturbed by her youngest daughter.

While the youngest Toliver daughter will reportedly survive her injuries, 16-year-old Kloee’s injuries have left her brain dead. She will be taken off life support this week.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice spoke out about the tragedy that claimed two young lives. “Any event like this is a tragedy,” he said “Almost 33 years on this job, this is the second scene I’ve been to where children are the victims at the hands of a parent. It’s exceptionally tragic.”