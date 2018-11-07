Chris Watts Admits To Murdering His Pregnant Wife And Two Daughters To Avoid Death

To avoid a possible death sentence, Chris Watts has admitted to murdering his wife and their daughters.

Thirty-three-year-old Chris Watts was arrested on August 15 for murdering his pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. At the time of her death, 34-year-old Shan’ann was about 15 weeks pregnant with a son whom she planned to name Nico Lee. Unfortunately, their lives would be cut short by Watts’ senseless actions.

According to People, Shan’ann and her children vanished upon her return home from a business trip on August 13. Watts previously denied his involvement in their disappearance and even went as far as appearing on television to plead for their return. He remained disconcertingly calm throughout the time his family was missing, raising the suspicions of local investigators. Eventually, the bodies of Shan’ann and her young daughters were discovered at an oil site where Watts had been working. It was shortly after that he’d be charged with their murders.

BREAKING: Chris Watts, Dad Accused of Murdering Wife and Daughters, Cuts Deal to Avoid Death Penalty https://t.co/3PSF1quWWB pic.twitter.com/FpEBMcEjbv — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 6, 2018

It was later discovered that Watts had been having an affair with a co-worker and wanted his family out of the picture. However, the full motive for his horrific crimes is not yet known.

Upon being faced with a possible death penalty, Watts is now owning up for his actions. In court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty for all three murders, as well as additional counts of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a body. On November 19, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A source who had contact with Watts inside jail spoke to People about his recent change in demeanor. While he had originally been on suicide watch following his arrest, he is now ready to face the reality of what he has done. “He’s actually very energized now,” the source said.

“He’s willing to confront reality now and to decide what his best move is. He’s able to look at things logically now and make the right decisions for himself. He’s turned a corner.”

Although the family of Shan’ann and her daughters are relieved that justice will finally be served, it offers them only a small ounce of comfort. They are still wrapping their heads around the senseless tragedy that claimed these young lives prematurely. Shan’ann’s family said that she loved being a mother and was greatly looking forward to the birth of her first son. Shan’ann had endured health complications earlier on in life and had not been sure she’d be able to have children. She considered her children her greatest blessings and her own little miracles.