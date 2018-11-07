Here’s How Donald Trump Is Spending Election Night

As Election Day dawned, the White House stated that Donald Trump would stay home and watch the incoming results.

Throughout the day, Trump’s Twitter feed was alive with endorsements for Republican candidates. Trump spent the last 6 days at rallies, pumping up the GOP in anticipation of the midterms, according to WGRZ.

The President returned to Washington, D.C. late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

Trump will spend Tuesday evening watching election results come in, like many Americans. According to the White House statement, he’ll be with family and friends. This guest list also includes several advisers who will rally around Trump to help him shape the next two years of his presidency and the upcoming election to follow.

“Tonight, we can continue down the path of American prosperity and security or we can go backwards. The President and First Lady look forward to watching the results come in with friends and family in the White House residence,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, in a statement released Tuesday.

Many analysts believe the Republicans will retain their majority in the Senate, but the House of Representatives is up for grabs and a possible fly in the ointment for Trump’s Administration. Should the Democrats gain control, they are likely to hinder many of Trump’s plans for the country.

The New York Times reports that the mood of the White House was “gloomy” Tuesday morning. Trump left his schedule completely open for the day, with no official appointments scheduled for this crucial midterm.

White House aides and advisers have warned Trump that the night could bring some heavy losses. This election could be something of a preview for Trump, who plans to run to reelection in 2020.

Trump got to the White House shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning after a long week of campaigning for other Republicans. On Monday, he was joined on the campaign trail by daughter Ivanka Trump. People close to the President told the Times that Trump watched TV late into the night before finally going to sleep.

Trump spent the first part of Tuesday in the Oval Office, making phone calls. Advisers planned to join him for the late afternoon to discuss strategy. In the evening, Trump planned for dinner with his children and their mates. After dinner, he’s hosting a reception so everyone can watch the results together.

As of 8 p.m. EST, many of the most-watched races remained too close to call Tuesday evening, including several gubernatorial and Senate races that are considered to be key.

So whatever else Trump is doing, he’s probably preparing to have a long night…because it will be.