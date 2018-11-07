Kourtney Kardashian Suffers Through ‘Tense’ Dinner With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie For Her Kids, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted having dinner with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, this week, and fans were dying to know what the dinner date was all about.

According to a November 6 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian wanted to have a sit down with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie about their relationship and how it impacts her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sources tell the magazine that the dinner was “tense,” and looked more like a business meeting than a friendly sit-down. However, Kardashian allegedly thought it was necessary for her to meet with Disick and Richie as a couple to talk out some issues.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told the outlet.

“It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian met up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu on Monday night.

Many fans were surprised to see the trio at the same establishment together. However, sources are dishing that it was more than time that they all get together to talk things out.

One insider told Radar Online that Kardashian could see Disick getting closer and closer with Richie, and believed that she finally had to “accept” the fact that Scott had moved on from their previous 10-year relationship.

In addition, rumors have been flying that Sofia is uncomfortable about Scott and Kourtney spending so much time together. In recent weeks, the former couple have traveled with their three children to New York City and to Bali, where Disick joined Kardashian and her famous sisters, Kim and Khloe, as well as their children, on a vacation.

After leaving Bali, Scott immediately headed to meet up with Sofia. The couple then spent some time together in Australia, before heading home for their awkward dinner date with Kourtney.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!