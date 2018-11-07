Behati Prinsloo Excited To Return To Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: ‘Proud Of My Body And What It Can Do’

Prinsloo is returning to the stage after a three-year hiatus.

Behati Prinsloo is making her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

Earlier today, Prinsloo took to her highly followed Instagram account to share with fans that she’s making her comeback at this year’s show even though she didn’t think it was possible at first. Along with a sexy photo, Adam Levine’s wife shared a few words with her fans, letting them know that it’s been a long road since the birth of her children.

“After two babies back to back, doing the @victoriassecret show felt like a distant dream haha,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower.”

And along with the little caption, the 30-year-old also shared a revealing photo for her 5-million-plus Instagram followers. In the image, the mother of two sports a leopard print bra under a white tank top that she pulls up to expose her abs. On the bottom, the bombshell wears a pair of black pants, pulling them down to expose her red underwear.

According to People, Prinsloo returned to the runway in February just four months after giving birth to her second child. She strutted her stuff at New York Fashion Week in the Alexander Wang show, rocking a see-through top along with a pair of joggers.

In addition to Prinsloo, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show will include a ton of other big names including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

Each year, millions of viewers tune in to watch the highly anticipated fashion show, and though it’s a month away from airing on television, there’s already been a ton of hype leading up to the big day. As the Inquisitr shared, Elsa Hosk was chosen as the lucky Angel to debut this year’s Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. The model took to her Instagram account yesterday to share photos of herself wearing the $1 million bra that she will also be sporting during the actual show.

“Hands down best bday present EVER IN LIFE!!!!!! The 2018 fantasy bra! This is for everyone that believes in hard work and goes after their wildest dreams,” Hosk wrote. “thanks for making mine come true @victoriassecret #edrazek @monica.mitro can’t wait to wear the million dollar bra down the runway in the #vsfashionshow in a couple of days!”

The show will be filmed on November 8 but won’t air until December 2 on ABC.