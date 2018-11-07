WWE News: Triple H Tweets Post-Surgery Photo And Status

While marred by controversy, WWE’s Crown Jewell event from the King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is in the books. As recapped by the Inquisitr, one of the biggest pieces of news to come from the event is the major chest injury suffered by performer and COO of WWE Triple H.

Paul Levesque (Triple H’s real name) went under the knife to repair a torn right pectoral muscle that he suffered early in the match that he went on to finish, in spite of the injury. He has since posted a photo on Twitter stating that he’s “happy to report all is well.”

The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL. Triple H thanked the “excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team” after the surgery.

Shortly after the event on Friday, Triple H tweeted an incredibly painful-looking photo of the gruesome injury, saying that he was going to need surgery the next morning and that it “makes you stronger.”

Surgery in the AM…

…makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

It looks like the damage was extensive, but Triple H seems to be in good spirits following the surgery, thanking everyone for “all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts” he received over the weekend.

Out of surgery, happy to report all is well. Thanks to excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team and all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts I got over the weekend.

Road to recovery starts… NOW. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/cfEmocnDxi — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

As reported by Inquisitr, Triple H going down with such a serious injury could take a huge potential WrestleMania match between himself and Batista off the table. The seed for the match was clearly planted on the special 1000th episode of Smackdown when Batista mentioned in a promo that Triple H had done everything in the wrestling business “except beat me.” This led to a tense stare-down between the two, and the idea of a match seemed to get a positive reaction from fans.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a time frame on when “The Game” will be able to return to the ring. According to Wrestling Inc., the timetable for most wrestlers to return from the same injury Triple H has is between five and nine months, with most requiring at least six months on the shelf. That all adds up to a WrestleMania appearance seeming fairly unlikely.

If Triple H does indeed miss WrestleMania when it airs on April 7, 2019, that begs the question of what WWE decides to do with Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista. While he directly clearly looked to be a match with Hunter, fellow Evolution member Randy Orton also teased dissension, possibly opening the door for the two to meet in a match. There’s also the possibility that a Batista return could be shelved until a future event.