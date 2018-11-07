Katy Perry Looks Gorgeous In A New Instagram Post As She Urges People To Go And Cast Their Vote

Like many celebrities who used their social media platforms to urge people to go and cast their vote, singer Katy Perry decided not to lag behind and took to her Instagram account to follow suit.

The 34-year-old star posted a video on Instagram where she is sitting in a car and holding her dog, Nugget. She wore lots of mascara to give a heavy definition to her artificial lashes, applied some bronze eyeshadow to enhance her beautiful blue eyes, and finished her look with shocking pink shimmery lipstick.

Katy pulled off a very patriotic look on Election Day as she wore a blue shirt with white stars printed on it — representing the canton or jack of the American flag. She completed her look with diamond studs that also represented the American flag. And not only herself, but her dog Nugget was also dressed up to be a true patriot.

Most of her fans and followers commented on Katy’s video and praised her for her stunning looks and patriotic gesture.

“OMG, you’re so pretty. I love you,” one of her fans said. “Not to change the subject, but your eyes are amaaaazing,” another one replied.

However, the way she urged people to go to the polls didn’t seem to settle well with a lot of people.

“For all of you that have gone out and voted today, Nugget and I thank you,” Katy said in a very soft voice. “And for all of you, that are still yet to vote… f***ing go!!!” she screamed.

Many people complained that she doesn’t sound funny and that screaming was not necessary. Some people also raised concern that Katy seemed to have shouted right into her dog’s ear.

“CALM THE F*** DOWN, KATY [angry emoji],” one annoyed follower wrote on the picture. “I was wearing my headphones. Your scream scared the h** out of me!” another fan complained.

In the Instagram picture that she later posted, Katy looked absolutely gorgeous and she flashed her signature smile as she held her dog up in her arms. She made a “V” sign with her fingers and humorously wrote in the caption that she voted for the sticker among other things.

Katy has not only encouraged her own fans to go to the polls and exercise their basic political right, but according to a report by the Mirror, the “California Gurls” singer also praised Taylor Swift for urging her fans to go and cast their vote.

Earlier last month, Taylor Swift made a lot of headlines as she publicly endorsed two Democratic political candidates. This was the first time that the star opened up about her political views, per the Mirror.

According to the report, Katy gave an interview to Variety where she commended Taylor Swift’s stance, saying that “she’s setting a great example.” The two singers had been on bad terms with each other since 2014. According to the Mirror, “it all started over a row about backing dancers.”