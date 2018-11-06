Blake Shelton Would Love To Have Kids With Gwen Stefani Even Though He Already Feels Like Dad To Her Boys

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.

It’s easy to see that Gwen Stefani’s relationship is going incredibly well at the moment. Not only does the couple talk about each other highly in television interviews but they also regularly gush over each other on social media. And while there is no ring in the equation just yet, that doesn’t stop Blake from thinking about his future with Stefani, according to Hollywood Life.

According to a source, Blake already feels like he is a father figure to Gwen’s three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — spending time with them every chance he gets. And right now, Shelton feels like he is on top of the world, with the perfect family that he has always dreamed of.

“Blake is at an amazing stage right now, he really wants for nothing and he feels so content—he has everything he could ever hope for, the woman of his dreams, and the perfect family, all is good in the world and he couldn’t be happier.”

And even though Blake is definitely an important figure in the lives of Stefani’s three kids, he hasn’t ruled out having some kids of his own with his girlfriend. Having kids is not exactly a “driving force” in Shelton’s life or something that keeps him awake at night but Blake still would love to be the biological father of one of Gwen’s children, the source says.

“Blake would be open to have his own biological kids if it were to happen, and of course he would love to have a baby with Gwen because she’s his soulmate and the love of his life.”

The same source shares that as of now, there are no plans for Shelton and Stefani to walk down the aisle but they have talked about what they would specifically want at the ceremony if they do indeed tie the knot, and that’s a Kelly Clarkson performance. Since Blake and Kelly are such good friends and also star together on The Voice, he thinks it would be amazing for Kelly to be able to be a part of the wedding.

Recently, Blake shared a funny story with Ellen DeGeneres about his Halloween costume debacle. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Shelton was forced to dress up as a sailor after his first costume, the dad from the Incredibles, fell through. He wore the costume to Gwen’s niece and nephew’s birthday party but one person thought that he was something totally different.

“So I put that on and I swear to God, Ellen, I swear, I walk into the party and the very first person walked up to me and asked me if I was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. I swear! And they’re right. They’re exactly right,” Shelton explained.

At least he was able to get a good laugh out of it!